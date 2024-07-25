A nation bet big on online casinos. It didn’t go well.
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Jul 2024, 05:29 PM IST
SummaryThe Philippines is shutting down virtual casinos, concerned that the businesses have become fronts for money laundering, online scams and a host of other crimes.
For years, high rollers from China have flouted their country’s ban on gambling by getting their fix online. Livestreamed games of baccarat, roulette, poker and more feature young women sitting behind tables, dealing cards and spinning wheels.
