A nation bet big on online casinos. It didn’t go well.

POGOs flourished under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who held office for six years until 2022 and saw regulating them as a source of revenue. The industry didn’t end up bringing in as much money as expected, however. Licensed POGOs accounted for about 4.3% of the country’s gaming revenue, or roughly $54 million, last year, according to official data. By comparison, traditional casinos inside designated resorts accounted for 45% of the overall revenue, or around $566 million.