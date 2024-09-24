A new class struggle is brewing in China

A study published in 2019 by the Institute of Labour Economics, a think-tank in Bonn, found that the IGE of those born between 1970 and 1980—the young workers of the 1990s—was 0.39. It rose to 0.44 for those born between 1981 and 1988. As in rich countries, the authors say, the reduction of social mobility went hand-in-hand with growing inequality. The gap between rich and poor in China rose sharply in the 1990s as economic reforms took off. In another paper, also published in 2019, Mengjie Jin of Nanjing University of Finance and Economics and fellow authors said the country was more socially mobile than America, but less so than Britain, Canada and Germany.