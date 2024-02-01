A New Global Tax Is About to Raise Billions. The U.S. Is Missing Out.
SummaryThe 15% global minimum tax is here, and it is raising corporate tax payments—just not in the U.S., where Congress hasn’t changed tax law to conform with an international deal.
The 15% global minimum tax is here, and it is raising corporate tax payments—just not in the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more