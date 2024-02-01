A New Global Tax Is About to Raise Billions. The U.S. Is Missing Out.

Meanwhile, the U.S. isn’t benefiting directly. The rules say countries can require that their home companies pay 15% in every country where they operate. So South Korea can ensure that a South Korean company pays 15% in the U.K., the U.S. and France. If it doesn’t pay enough in those countries—for instance, because U.S. research incentives lower its tax rate there—it must pay more to South Korea, not the U.S.