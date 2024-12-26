A new year’s resolution for the Federal Reserve
SummaryIt should embrace clear monetary-policy rules and explain its reasoning for departing from them.
The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut rates in December is puzzling yet also illuminating. It has given me greater appreciation for the many virtues of monetary-policy rules. I’m not ready to turn such decisions over to a computer, but the humans in charge of the central bank should be required to establish consistent operational principles and explain their reasoning when they depart from them.