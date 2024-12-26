A new year’s resolution for the Federal Reserve

First, the central bank should be clearer and more consistent about its intermediate targets. A longer-term target for overall inflation continues to make sense because that is what the public cares about, but the Fed should be more explicit about what it is looking at in the short run to separate the signal from the noise. If I had to pick one indicator, it would be the 12-month change in the market-based core personal-consumption expenditure index: the change in price for everything except food, energy and items without market prices. Different measures of underlying inflation aren’t very different in their predictive power, so it is most important that the Fed pick a yardstick and stick to it.