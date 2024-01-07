Economy
A pleasant surprise awaits personal income tax payers in interim budget 2024-25
Summary
- Income-tax rebate may be raised to ₹7.5 lakh in interim budget
NEW DELHI : The interim budget on 1 February is likely to increase the tax rebate under the new personal income tax regime, two people close to the discussions said, giving relief for the middle class ahead of the approaching general elections.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more