A pleasant surprise awaits personal income tax payers in interim budget 2024-25

Experts said that while tax rebate increase will help the middle class, the government should also consider greater tax relief on social security payments. “An increase in the extent of tax rebate under the new personal income tax regime will obviously help tax payers. It is also true that social security is important and tax payers should be encouraged to invest in social security instruments. Deductions for contribution to life insurance and provident fund, etc., available under the old regime should be allowed in the new personal income tax regime as well," said Ved Jain, tax expert and former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). At present, benefits such as the ₹1.5 lakh deduction available to individuals under the old tax regime for investments in life insurance and provident fund, and the ₹50,000 deduction for health insurance premium paid are not available in the new regime.