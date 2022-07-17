A recession for thee but not for me

A separate survey of chief financial officers, conducted by Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and the Federal Reserve banks of Atlanta and Richmond in late May through early June, showed a similar dynamic, with an index of CFO optimism regarding their companies’ prospects, rated on a scale of zero to 100, coming in at 68. That was around its average level in the five years ended in 2019. Meanwhile, the index for CFO optimism on the economy was at 50.7, which was the lowest level since 2011. The gap between the two indexes has never been so wide in the history of the survey.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}