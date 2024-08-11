A recession in America by 2024 looks likely
SummaryAmerica may be on the brink of another recession, just two years after the pandemic-induced collapse. While this downturn is expected to be milder, the fragile state of the global economy, asset markets, and American politics could lead to severe and unpredictable consequences.
Not long ago recessions seemed to strike America roughly once a decade. But only two years after the first lockdowns, the business cycle is turning at a sickening speed and another one already seems to be on its way. If you are like most people, your memory of downturns will be dominated by the past two—the financial heart attack in 2007-09 and the pandemic-induced collapse in 2020. Both were severe and highly unusual.