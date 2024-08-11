A-recession-in-America-by-2024-looks-likely

The housing market is slowing as rates rise but, in contrast to the late 2000s, it is not about to bring down the country’s banks, which are strong. And at least the Fed does not face the predicament it did in the 1980s. Back then, inflation had been above 5% for six and a half years and it had to raise rates to nearly 20%, causing unemployment of almost 11%. Today inflation has been above target for a little more than a year. It should be easier to purge.