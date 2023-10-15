A Recession Is No Longer the Consensus

Economic growth and job creation are expected to be weak in the first half of 2024. Economists predict GDP will increase at an anemic 0.35% annual rate in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second. They expect employers will add 42,500 new jobs a month on average in the first quarter and 16,700 new jobs in the second, a sharp slowdown from the expected 138,800 a month in the final quarter of this year as businesses feel the pinch from high interest rates.