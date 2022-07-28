A recession isn’t necessary for investors to feel lousy
- Recession probably hasn’t begun, but more bad news is coming
Gross domestic product slipped again last quarter. You don’t have to think that the U.S. is in a recession to think it isn’t good.
The Commerce Department on Thursday reported that GDP contracted at a 0.9% annual rate in the second quarter. As with the first quarter’s 1.6% decline, the news arguably wasn’t as bad as the headline figure suggested. Businesses again reduced their pace of inventory accumulation—which means less production was needed to meet demand—and that lowered GDP growth by 2 percentage points. A reduction in the trade deficit pushed the needle in the other direction, but not by enough to offset the inventory hit.
Consumer spending kept growing, but at a slower pace than before. Businesses reduced capital spending a hair and the housing market’s woes led to a decline in residential investment. Adding those things up, second-quarter final sales to private domestic purchasers—a measure of underlying demand—came in exactly flat with the prior quarter. In the first quarter, it rose at a 3% annual rate.
So there was nothing in the report to prompt the arbiters of U.S. recessions at the National Bureau of Economic Research to announce that a downturn has already begun—especially when an array of other indicators they watch, such as employment, don’t look as dire as GDP.
Still, there is no doubt that the economy is weakening and that there might be more weakness to come. The Federal Reserve has brought its target for overnight rates from near zero to a range between 2.25% and 2.5% so far this year. It will take time for the economy to feel the full effect. The housing market is looking worse and worse, Americans’ penchant for goods is on the wane—consumer spending on goods fell at a 4.4% rate in the second quarter—and, with so much demand sated during the pandemic period, goods purchases could continue to decline.
The news isn’t all bad, of course. The decline in gasoline prices will leave people with more money to spend on things other than fill-ups. Services spending is on an upswing, growing at a 4% rate last quarter and, if pandemic constraints keep easing, that should continue. The job market is still strong and if employment keeps climbing, people’s wherewithal to spend should remain intact.
But even in the best of the circumstances, the next several months might be harrowing. Recession or not, investors should be prepared for that.
(Write to Justin Lahart at justin.lahart@wsj.com)