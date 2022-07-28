A recession isn’t necessary for investors to feel lousy

Still, there is no doubt that the economy is weakening and that there might be more weakness to come. The Federal Reserve has brought its target for overnight rates from near zero to a range between 2.25% and 2.5% so far this year. It will take time for the economy to feel the full effect. The housing market is looking worse and worse, Americans’ penchant for goods is on the wane—consumer spending on goods fell at a 4.4% rate in the second quarter—and, with so much demand sated during the pandemic period, goods purchases could continue to decline.