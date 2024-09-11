A recession signal is flashing red. Or is it?

Hope this time rests on the historical exceptions. There were soft landings in the mid-1960s, mid-1980s and mid-1990s despite big rate rises. In the mid-1960s and very briefly in the mid-1990s, at least some measures of the yield curve inverted, although nowhere near as long or as deeply as in the past couple of years. In the mid-1980s, there was a soft landing without an inverted yield curve after big rate rises turned into rate cuts as large as the markets are predicting by the end of next year.