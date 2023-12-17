A Shale Oil CEO’s Second Act: Going Green
Phred Dvorak , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Dec 2023, 05:25 PM IST
SummaryTony Sanchez III rode the shale boom’s highs and lows. Now, like many fossil-fuel veterans, he’s betting on a shift to cleaner energy.
For almost a decade, Tony Sanchez III was the epitome of a shale-boom CEO—furiously drilling oil wells, piling on debt and hunting quail and nilgai with fellow executives near his family’s ranch in South Texas.
