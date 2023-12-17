A Shale Oil CEO’s Second Act: Going Green

In the past, oil-and-gas entrepreneurs who closed one drilling venture often started another. Today, money has gotten tight for many new fossil-fuel projects in the U.S. as the productivity of wells wanes and climate-conscious investors shy away, industry executives say. Although many big fossil-fuel companies are spending billions on acquisitions to increase production, the amount of money private investors are committing to funds that invest in oil-and gas-related assets has roughly halved so far this year versus a recent peak of $102 billion in 2016, according to investment data tracker Preqin.