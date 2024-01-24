A Smarter Way to Play ‘China Bailout Roulette’

Will Beijing bring out its big bazooka to rescue China’s battered stock market? That is the billion-dollar question as investors try to time the bottom for Chinese stocks. But they might be wise to also look at some easier bets.

Chinese stocks are off to a bad start in 2024, after doing poorly over the last couple of years. Foreign investors have fled the country to chase other markets like Japan and India. And Chinese markets are trading at pretty cheap valuations already. China’s CSI 300 index trades at 10.4 times last 12 months earnings—compared with a 10-year daily average of 12.5, according to Wind. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index trades at an even deeper discount: eight times earnings, against an average of 12.7 times over the past 10 years, according to FactSet. Both benchmarks are hovering around half of their 2021 peaks.

That is why a bit of good news—potentially, at least—has sent China’s markets into a tizzy. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Beijing is considering spending up to two trillion yuan, the equivalent of $282 billion, to support the stock market, possibly using cash stashed offshore by state-owned enterprises. That is a big sum: It is equal to around 8% of the free-floating capitalization of mainland Chinese stock markets, according to Morgan Stanley.

There is no official confirmation and it is unclear whether the plan will actually become reality. But it has been enough to lift sentiment, which had already sunk to abject levels. China’s central bank also announced a 0.5 percentage point cut to banks’ reserve requirement ratio Wednesday—providing a further boost to punters’ spirits.

The Hang Seng Index has now risen 6.3% in two days. That is more than the 1.8% gain for the CSI 300, which would more directly benefit from any buying by Beijing.

It wouldn’t be the first time Beijing has jumped headlong into the market during a crash. In 2015, China also poured gigantic sums into stocks, using various state-controlled funds. The so-called national team, those state-linked firms, has dipped into the market from time to time since and has recently bought exchange-traded funds of Chinese stocks.

Given cheap valuations, a short-term rebound is certainly likely. But whether the rally has legs will ultimately depend on the government’s willingness to boost the real economy with more fiscal and monetary easing, too. In 2015, Chinese stocks continued to fall after the government started buying stocks and didn’t bottom until the following year. Rather than buying the indexes, investors might be better served sticking to sectors such as electric vehicles and semiconductors that already have well-established tailwinds, whether Beijing unleashes its big stimulus or not.

Another strategy is to look for babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater. CK Hutchison, the investment flagship of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, is a good example. The company had around half of its revenue coming from Europe for the six months ended June, with its business there spanning ports to telecommunications. Mainland China and Hong Kong only accounted for 14% of its sales over the period, so it should be relatively unaffected by the sluggish economy there. The stock is trading at five times trailing earnings with a dividend yield of 7.2%, according to FactSet.

Such Hong Kong shares wouldn’t be the direct targets of national team efforts but could still benefit from improving sentiment. And if the rally fizzles, they probably wouldn’t be punished as much as some shares on the mainland—where selling pressure has been exacerbated by the unwinding of so-called “snowball derivatives" pegged to given index levels.

Investors are desperate for good news and hope, whether justified or not, will likely keep lifting stocks in the near term. But sustained momentum still depends on solving the economy’s intractable problems, especially the struggling real-estate market dragging down consumer confidence.

Looking for something resilient no matter what Beijing decides to do could pay dividends in the long run.

Write to Jacky Wong at jacky.wong@wsj.com