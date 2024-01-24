A Smarter Way to Play ‘China Bailout Roulette’
SummaryChinese stocks are surging on a big reserve ratio cut and rumors of an impending bailout. Tread with care.
Will Beijing bring out its big bazooka to rescue China’s battered stock market? That is the billion-dollar question as investors try to time the bottom for Chinese stocks. But they might be wise to also look at some easier bets.
