A Smarter Way to Play ‘China Bailout Roulette’

Another strategy is to look for babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater. CK Hutchison, the investment flagship of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, is a good example. The company had around half of its revenue coming from Europe for the six months ended June, with its business there spanning ports to telecommunications. Mainland China and Hong Kong only accounted for 14% of its sales over the period, so it should be relatively unaffected by the sluggish economy there. The stock is trading at five times trailing earnings with a dividend yield of 7.2%, according to FactSet.