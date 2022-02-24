BENGALURU : The budget proposal of a two-year window for filing revised income tax returns to promote voluntary compliance may be a costly affair for a section of wealthy taxpayers whose effective tax rate could rise to as much as 111% if they chose to use the provision.

According to calculations, taxpayers may have to shell out an additional 111% of their income to use the facility. The budget proposal says assessees opting to update their IT returns after the end of an assessment year will have to pay a penalty of 25-50% on the due tax amount. Calculations show that the effective tax rate under the window will range between 50% and 111%.

The income tax department is examining the anomaly ahead of finalizing the Finance Act and may consider revising the penalty rates if convinced.

“The penalty rates were proposed in the budget but are not final yet as the Finance Act has not been passed by the Parliament. We are examining the feedback from industry and will make changes where required," a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

The 111% effective tax rate will arise in the case of the “super-rich" category of taxpayers who file returns in the second year. In case of updating or declaring additional income in the second year of the already filed tax return, the effective tax rate will be as high as 90%. Super-rich taxpayers, or those with an income exceeding ₹5 crore, face a surcharge incidence of 37%.

If the revision is done within a year and the return filed, the effective tax rate will be 69% for the super-rich category, and if the return was not filed, the effective tax rate would be around 80%.

In case of income under ₹50 lakh, where there is no incidence of surcharge, the effective tax rate in case of belated return filed in the second year of the window stands at 81%, and 66% in case of updating of the earlier return. If the changes are made within the first year of the window provided, the effective tax rate is 50% and 55% if a belated return is filed.

The effective tax rate for super-rich taxpayers with an income of ₹2 crore– ₹5 crore would stand at 101% for filing returns in the second year and 83% if additional income is declared in the second year. The tax incidence will be 63% if the addition is made within the first year and 73% if a late return is filed.

However, a CBDT official said the government is not looking at the window to earn revenue.

“The idea of the two-year window is to give a chance to small taxpayers to revise their returns, as they may be prone to making mistakes as they file returns all by themselves. We are taking stakeholders’ views, and the final penalty rates will be the ones in the Finance Act," he added.

The two-year window will prove costly even for individual taxpayers with an income between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore, with effective tax rates going up to as much as 89% for filing belated returns in the second year and 73% in case of updating the filed return. The tax incidence will be 55% in case of updating return within the first year of the provision.

This window replaces the current deadline of either three months before the end of an assessment year or before the completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier.

Queries to a CBDT spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

According to the Budget Memorandum, the additional timeline (current window of two to five months) for filing a revised return may not be adequate. The proposal aims to facilitate ease of compliance for the taxpayer and prevent litigation, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.