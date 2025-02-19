Economy
A sugar-coated catastrophe: Groundwater crisis in Uttar Pradesh
Nitesh Kumar 13 min read 19 Feb 2025, 01:04 PM IST
SummaryShamli and Saharanpur, two of the top 10 sugarcane-producing districts in Uttar Pradesh, are already water-scarce, and their extraction rates exceed more than 100% of their groundwater resources, meaning they are extracting more than can be replenished naturally.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In just 10 years, India has become the second largest exporter of sugar from the fourth largest, but this dominance has come at a high cost: rapid groundwater depletion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less