Behind the surprising rebound in rental housing

Several trends that emerged during and due to covid are on the reverse now. People are once again looking to rent a property within the city, and close to their workplace. This has resulted in an inventory crunch in key micro-markets, particularly areas that surround a commercial hub. The demand-supply mismatch has led to rent inflation—upwards of 12% across major cities. In Bengaluru, rents have shot through the roof, appreciating nearly 17% for a two-bedroom apartment in the first half of 2022 compared to the year-ago period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}