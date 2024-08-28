A time bomb is threatening economies across Asia

India, for instance, has developed a well-known information technology industry, but that can only employ so many people, and artificial intelligence is coming for some of those jobs. More than 40% of the country’s college graduates under the age of 25 are unemployed, compared with 11% of those of the same age group who are literate but haven’t completed primary school, according to a 2023 report from Azim Premji University in Bengaluru that is based on official data.