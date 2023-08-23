A wave of international rulemaking threatens Caribbean tax havens
The Economist 8 min read 23 Aug 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Summary
- Their old wheezes are running out of steam
In January 2024 a court in Miami will start hearing an unusual trial: that of Andrew Fahie, the former elected leader of the British Virgin Islands (BVI). In 2022 he was arrested in the United States. The American authorities say he promised an informant working undercover for them that he would allow illegal drugs destined for the United States to pass through his territory’s ports, in exchange for a fee. Mr Fahie, who is under house arrest in Miami, has pleaded not guilty. The grey concrete skeleton of the house he had been building still stands, unfinished, on a hill outside Road Town, the capital of the BVI.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less