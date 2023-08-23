A wave of international rulemaking threatens Caribbean tax havens

Since then the number of new companies being created every year has slowed dramatically, from almost 80,000 in 2007 to 28,000 in 2022. The total number of businesses registered in the territory has fallen at a somewhat slower rate (whereas customers once bought and threw away BVI companies at some speed, they now purchase fewer of them and hang on to them for longer). But this figure is also drifting downwards, nonetheless. Lately the government has managed to prop up the revenues this industry generates for the territory, in part by raising fees. But there is probably a limit to how long it can do that. Some of the BVI’s customers may be moving to incorporation centres that are cheaper and better sheltered from foreign prodding, such as Delaware.

