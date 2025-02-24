‘A win-win for both nations…’: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says as India-UK resumes FTA talks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday, February 24, said that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks are a “win-win” situation for both nations as India resumes its trade deal between the two nations, according to a social media post on platform X.

“We are restarting talks for a forward-looking, transparent, and ambitious India-UK Free Trade Agreement that will be a win-win for both nations,” said Union Minister Piyush Goyal in his post on X.

India-UK FTA Deal Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November 2024 and decided to resume the trade negotiations of the Free Trade Agreement deal between the two nations.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday, February 24, officially announced that both the governments have resumed their negotiations to form a trade deal between the two nations.

“India and the United Kingdom have a close partnership, built through collaboration on security and defence, new and emerging technologies, climate, health, education, research and innovation, green finance and people-to-people contacts. At the centre of this relationship is the collective aspiration to deliver economic growth and sustainable development,” said the Ministry in the official statement.

According to the release, both sides have resumed the negotiations and aim to create a balanced and mutually beneficial forward-looking trade deal which serves in the nation's interest to foster growth and build the strength of the two nations.

The Ministry also assured people that the two leaders are working together to resolve the outstanding issues in the agreement to ensure fair and equitable trade.

Business visas and UK Immigration? According to a Moneycontrol report on Monday, the talks under the FTA deal will include India's demand for greater business mobility in the UK. While business visas will be a part of the FTA talks, UK immigration will not be on the agenda, said Goyal at a press briefing.

“Lot of Indian business are invested in UK, while UK businesses also have a presence in India. So, for all of those business visas will be required and they will be linked to investments, services that we plan to open up via the proposed FTA,” said Goyal, reported the news portal.

