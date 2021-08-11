Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government's decision to abolish ghost of retrospective taxation by amending the Income Tax Act is likely to strengthen investor confidence.

" We undid mistake of the past, retrospective tax. This will increase trust between industry and government," PM Modi said in his keynote speech at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 via video conferencing.

The prime minister also spoke about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, saying, "We have taken bold decisions, reforms continued even during pandemic."

He also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest.

"We have taken bold decisions. Reforms continued even during pandemic. The government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction," he said while addressing the CII's annual meeting.

Assuring all support to the industry, Modi said that India is receiving record foreign direct investment (FDI) because of reforms done in the last few years.

He added that now Indians want made in India goods irrespective of the origin of the company that is producing the goods.

On growth of startups in the country, he said India now has 60 unicorns, 21 of them reaching that status in the last few months.

The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will be held over two days of 11-12 August.

Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Singapore will address as Special International Guest Speaker.

The event will also have the participation of many Ministers, senior officials, academics and prominent representatives of Indian industry.

