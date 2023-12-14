About half of CPI items are now within RBI’s target range, yet inflation is up

The basket of goods and services used to calculate retail inflation now has more items that are within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) acceptable range of 2-6% than any other time in the past five years, a Mint analysis showed.

However, this was not enough to drive down inflation last month, because prices of some food items and vegetables, which have a stronger influence on the headline inflation due to their high weight, rose sharply during the month. Each item in India’s consumer price index (CPI) basket has its own weight in final inflation calculations, which reflects how much it is actually used by households relative to other items.

In November, nearly 49.3% of the nearly 300 items in the basket saw a year-on-year (y-o-y) price rise of between 2% and 6% last month. This is the highest share of such items since April 2018. These items had a combined 55.6% weight in the basket, a sharp rise from a 47.8% in October 2023. It was the first time the figure crossed 50% in 21 months.

This indicates that the relief from inflation is gaining pace. Alongside, the number of items exceeding the upper limit of 6% has gradually declined over the 11 months of 2023, from 52% in January to below 28% now.

A report by QuantEco dated 12 December said “inflation moderation is gradually getting entrenched", an observation substantiated by the analysis.

India’s retail inflation rate climbed to 5.5% in November from October’s 4.9%, marking a reversal from the easing seen over the preceding three months. This was below market expectations: a Mint poll of 23 economists had predicted inflation would be at 5.8%.

So far this year, retail inflation has consistently exceeded the RBI's medium-term target of 4%, hitting a 15-month high in July due to a rise in vegetable prices, prompting the union government to impose export duties and subsidise prices.

The upturn in November was also primarily driven by elevated food prices, particularly pulses and vegetables, pushing food inflation to its highest level in three months. Food accounts for nearly 40% of the CPI basket.

“The surge in food and beverages inflation to 8% in November was largely led by a sharp increase in vegetables inflation, even as seven of the 12 food sub-groups reported a moderation in their (year-on-year) inflation print," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.

While prices of kitchen essentials remain a pain point, core inflation, which excludes volatile elements like food and fuel, showed some moderation after staying sticky for a prolonged period. This provides relief to the central bank, which maintained policy rates unchanged at last week’s policy meeting, citing high inflationary pressures from food prices.

“The sustained easing in core CPI inflation is positive and has counterbalanced the menacing food inflation prints over the last few months," said Nayar.