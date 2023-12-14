Economy
About half of CPI items are now within RBI’s target range, yet inflation is up
Summary
- Inflation climbed in November because prices of some food items and vegetables, which have a stronger influence on the headline inflation due to their high weight, rose sharply during the month.
The basket of goods and services used to calculate retail inflation now has more items that are within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) acceptable range of 2-6% than any other time in the past five years, a Mint analysis showed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more