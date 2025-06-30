Above-normal rainfall expected in July, likely to boost agriculture and economy

New Delhi: India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in July, a development that could significantly benefit agriculture and support the broader economy.

“The monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole in July 2025 is most likely to be above normal, exceeding 106% of the long-period average,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), during a virtual press conference on Monday.

The long-period average for July is 280.4 mm, based on rainfall data from 1971 to 2020.

According to the IMD, neutral El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) and other climate models suggest these neutral conditions are likely to persist through the remainder of the monsoon season.

ENSO refers to a recurring climate pattern involving changes in tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures and atmospheric pressure, which significantly influences monsoon behaviour.

India received 180 mm of rainfall in June, exceeding the normal of 165.3 mm for the period, marking the 41st highest total since 1901 and 9th highest since 2001, Mohapatra said. Most of northwest, central, and southern India recorded normal to above-normal rainfall last month, while parts of the Northeast and the Himalayan foothills received below-normal precipitation.

Favourable monsoon conditions have already begun to reflect in agricultural activity. As of 27 June, total acreage under all kharif crops stood at 26.21 million hectares, up 11.3% from 23.54 million hectares during the same period last year, according to agriculture ministry data.

Paddy, the main food grain sown during the kharif season, has seen a 47% surge in acreage to 3.5 million hectares. Pulses acreage rose over 37% to 1.53 million hectares, while oilseeds were planted across 4.9 million hectares, up 20% from 4.0 million hectares a year ago.

Sowing of sugarcane and cotton also recorded an increase in area over last year.

While many parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall in July, the IMD cautioned that below-normal rainfall is likely in much of northeast and eastern India, parts of the extreme southern peninsula, and select areas in the northwest. Meanwhile, monthly average maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal across most regions, except in parts of the Northeast, East, Northwest, and southern peninsula, where they may be above normal.

A strong monsoon is expected to support a healthy crop output, which in turn could help contain inflation.

Retail inflation in India dropped to a six-year low in May, driven by easing food prices. According to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation fell to 2.82% year-on-year, down from 3.16% in April and 4.8% in May 2023. Food inflation eased sharply to 0.99% in May, from 1.78% in April and 8.69% a year ago.

While above-normal rainfall bodes well for agriculture and water resources, it also carries risks, the IMD cautioned. These include the potential for flooding, landslides, disruptions to surface transport, public health challenges, and damage to ecosystems.