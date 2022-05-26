Abrupt duty hike to hit steel exporters; price correction to continue: Ind-Ra

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In an assessment of the changed duty structure on steel, the ratings agency found that export duty would hit realisations of large steel players more than others due to their extensive exposure to overseas markets, though conflict situation may still provide some room to exports. Mid and emerging players are also likely to face pressure due to increased competition with large steel producers within the domestic market.
In an assessment of the changed duty structure on steel, the ratings agency found that export duty would hit realisations of large steel players more than others due to their extensive exposure to overseas markets, though conflict situation may still provide some room to exports. Mid and emerging players are also likely to face pressure due to increased competition with large steel producers within the domestic market.
A product wise assessment of impact of duty by Ind-Ra found that the imposition of 15% export duty would nullify the discount on domestic price to international steel prices in case of flat products and more of these products would be allocated to the domestic market. This would result in lower prices and thus margin compression. Alternatively, steel players may look to limit their output to maintain elevated price levels, which although is unlikely due to the negative impact of operating leverage, the agency said.
The revocation of import duties on coking coal (previously 2.5%) would also benefit blast furnace produces, although minimally given the high price levels. While most steel players have announced large capex plans due to the significant deleveraging over the past year and a half, they may defer them in view of the export duties, since it could lower capacity utilisations and thus fixed cost absorptions, Ind-Ra said.
India’s overall steel exports amounted roughly 18% of India’s crude steel production in FY22. India flat products prices were trading at a small discount to Chinese export prices, and thus Indian exports will face strong competition with the increase in duty. However, import duties on iron ore and pellet (around 20% of steel making costs) are likely to provide some relief steel producers, especially for non-integrated producers.
In the case of semi products, the agency expects that exports may increase (Export Duty – Nil). The global semis trade stood at 70 million tonnes (MnT) in 2021, of which Russia and Ukraine exported 15MnT and 7MnT, respectively. Domestic steel producers which had been exporting 5-6MnT over FY21-FY22 mainly to Nepal, China and South East Asia would look to capitalise on the void left by the ongoing war, the ratings agency said.
While export duties have been levied on long steel products as well, there is unlikely to be a large impact on long steel prices especially since India exports minimal quantities, Ind-Ra said. In fact, there is likely to be a marginal benefit for producers, given the revocation of import duties on coking coal and thermal coal. However, the large players in long products such as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, who have a moderate export mix might divert some of those volumes to the domestic market impacting long products as well.
India was poised to further establish its global supply networks by filling the void left in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine War and China’s export reduction. With a view to reduce carbon emissions and reduce exports, China had imposed export rebate cuts in May 2021 which had reduced export levels while many western nations were working on reducing imports from China due to trade tensions.
Furthermore, both Russia & Ukraine together account for 10%-11% of the global steel trade i.e. 45-46MnT with exports largely catering to the European Union demand. The shortfall of steel in the global market had increased realisations and Indian steel players were poised to take the advantage in form of margin expansion with domestic steel prices still at a discount to import prices. Although with the imposition of export duties, the industry investment sentiment is negatively impacted, steel players are likely to increase the volumes of ferro alloys and colour-coated products and other products on which export duties have not been levied, the agency said.
This would gradually improve the value-added mix of sector participants. In case the duties are imposed for a short duration, the impact would be largely curtailed, it added.