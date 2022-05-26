Abrupt duty hike to hit steel exporters; price correction to continue: Ind-Ra

Furthermore, both Russia & Ukraine together account for 10%-11% of the global steel trade i.e. 45-46MnT with exports largely catering to the European Union demand. The shortfall of steel in the global market had increased realisations and Indian steel players were poised to take the advantage in form of margin expansion with domestic steel prices still at a discount to import prices. Although with the imposition of export duties, the industry investment sentiment is negatively impacted, steel players are likely to increase the volumes of ferro alloys and colour-coated products and other products on which export duties have not been levied, the agency said.

