‘Absolutely flawed…’: RBI should boost growth with rate cut, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal; Governor Das responds

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal questions RBI's policy-making theory of considering food inflation while deciding on the key interest rates. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das responds.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also highlighted CEA V Anantha Nageswaran's suggestion of targeting inflation that excludes food.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also highlighted CEA V Anantha Nageswaran’s suggestion of targeting inflation that excludes food. (PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should cut the key benchmark interest rates to boost economic growth and look through the food prices while deciding on monetary policy, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said. He was speaking at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, November 14, according to Reuters news agency. 

Also Read | Will October inflation push Q3 print above RBI’s forecast?

According to Reuters, this is the first time a government minister has supported the appeal to re-examine the country's inflation-targeting framework.

“I certainly believe they (RBI) should cut interest rates. Growth needs a further impetus,” Piyush Goyal told the news portal, also stating that it's an “absolutely flawed theory” to consider food inflation while deciding on rates.

Piyush Goyal clarified that these statements were his personal views and not those of the government. He highlighted a similar suggestion by V Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic adviser (CEA) of India, in his Economic Survey earlier this year. 

Also Read | Can October CPI inflation numbers alter RBI’s monetary policy path?

The Economic Survey of 2023-24 stated that India's monetary policy framework should consider targeting inflation that excludes food, which is influenced more by supply than demand.

The nation's retail inflation rose to a 14-month high in October, primarily driven by a hike in vegetable prices. This has reduced the hopes of an interest rate cut from RBI next month.

The central bank monitors and targets CPI-based inflation and currently mandates keeping it at 4 per cent with a tolerance band of 2 per cent points on either side. The RBI has been firm on this policy stance. 

Also Read | Inflation spikes Dec rate cut; factory output holds out hope
Also Read | India cannot risk another bout of inflation, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

“The public at large understands inflation more in terms of food inflation than the other components of headline inflation,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in August, according to the news report.

“Therefore, we cannot and should not become complacent merely because core inflation has fallen considerably,” he said.

Governor Das Responds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das refused to comment on Union Minister Piyush Goyal's suggestion for a rate cut and reinforced that the rate-setting panel will take an appropriate call on it at its next meeting in December, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. 

“The Indian economy is sailing smoothly, powered by buffers like strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a stable financial system and a resilient external sector,” Das said. 

Das said that RBI's “neutral” stance from the “withdrawal of adoption” stance adopted at its last meeting in October provides “greater flexibility and optionality to act in sync with the evolving conditions and the outlook.”

According to data released on November 12, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation crossed the 6 per cent mark, reaching 6.21 per cent in October 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Business NewsEconomy‘Absolutely flawed…’: RBI should boost growth with rate cut, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal; Governor Das responds

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.