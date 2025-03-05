Achieving 70% female workforce participation by 2047 crucial for Viksit Bharat: Labour Secy Sumita Dawra

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Achieving 70 per cent female workforce participation by 2047 is crucial for building a Viksit Bharat, as it can unlock significant economic potential and drive national growth, said Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Speaking at an event organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment highlighted the significant strides made by women in India's economic landscape.

She noted that over the past six years, the labour force participation rate for women has risen from 23 per cent in 2017-18 to approximately 42 per cent in 2023-24, adding that the uptick is evident across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and services, with a notable increase in educated women joining the workforce.

She acknowledges ongoing challenges such as workplace biases, wage disparities, limited leadership opportunities, job security concerns and the balancing act between professional and domestic responsibilities.

Dawra emphasised the importance of mentorship programs to prepare women for leadership roles and the need to create safe, inclusive workplaces.

She underscored the potential of sectors like STEM, entrepreneurship and startups for women's further involvement.

She reiterated the government's commitment to achieving the goal set in the Union Budget 2025-26, aiming for 70 per cent of women to be engaged in economic activities by 2047, aligning with the vision of a developed India.

Tarana Sawhney, Advisor, CII Task Force on Art & Culture emphasised the pivotal role of women in shaping India's cultural landscape.

She highlighted that historically, women have been the unseen architects of our cultural fabric--storytellers, artisans, performers, designers and curators--whose contributions are now gaining rightful recognition.

She added that notable figures such as Amrita Sher-Gil, whose works continue to achieve record sales, and contemporary artists like Mrinalini Mukherjee, Zarina Hashmi, and Nalini Malani have made significant international impacts, with exhibitions at prestigious venues including the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the National Gallery in London.

Rina Dhaka, Indian Fashion Designer emphasised the pivotal role women play in the fashion industry, contributing significantly across design, production, retail and entrepreneurship.

Dhaka advocated for the establishment of skill building initiatives and training programs for female tailors, machine operators and CAD designers to enhance employment opportunities and promote fair compensation.

