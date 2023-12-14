Ad spends to grow 11.8% in 2023 to reach ₹1.09 trillion
Digital ad spends in India slowed down by more than 11 percentage points in 2023
India's ad spends are expected to grow 11.8% in 2023 to reach ₹1.09 trillion ($14 billion) market. This growth puts India on track to climb into the top 10 global ad markets by 2028, found a new report.
Surprisingly, digital formats, which saw a big growth in 2022, expecting a slight slowdown this year. But it still remained a dominant force, accounting for 46% of the entire ad market share, said the report by IPG Mediabrands India-owned Magna's Global Ad Forecast.