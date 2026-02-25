India's AI and rare earths push to attract global funds, signalling new investment era for nation: ADB's Chatterton

Investor sentiment

“During my current visit to India and of course, in the five months that I've been in my new role, I found the sentiment overall to be positive. Investors attribute this to the stable, enabling environment in India encompassing well-thought-out government policies, regulatory frameworks and a supportive environment with the right incentives. That's the first and most important consideration for investors. The second consideration that investors actually look for is the comfort about continuation of the enabling environment and stability in the future. Investors see a very pro-business and pro-investment government,” said Chatterton.