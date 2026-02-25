India's AI and rare earths push to attract global funds, signalling new investment era for nation: ADB's Chatterton

NEW DELHI: Global investors have a positive outlook on India because of a stable, enabling environment and a pro-business approach in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence data centres and processing of rare earths and critical minerals, the Asian Development Bank said.
The multilateral bank’s private sector investment operations in India, a key part of its global investment portfolio, will continue to go up in sectors including renewable energy and financing of micro, small and medium enterprises, Isabel Chatterton, ADB’s director general of private sector operations department, said in an interview. Microfinance, agriculture, skilling and affordable housing too are areas that ADB finances.
A fifth of ADB’s global investments is in India. In 2025, ADB invested $1 billion of its own funds in India’s private sector, out of its global investment of $5 billion and mobilized another $1 billion into projects in India, Chatterton said, quoting preliminary figures.
Chatterton is in India to discuss new business opportunities with investors and companies to deliver development through the private sector. She said India has done well in spotting emerging sectors early and providing a conducive environment to attract private investments.
Investor sentiment
“During my current visit to India and of course, in the five months that I've been in my new role, I found the sentiment overall to be positive. Investors attribute this to the stable, enabling environment in India encompassing well-thought-out government policies, regulatory frameworks and a supportive environment with the right incentives. That's the first and most important consideration for investors. The second consideration that investors actually look for is the comfort about continuation of the enabling environment and stability in the future. Investors see a very pro-business and pro-investment government,” said Chatterton.
Investors also see some conducive incentives in place to attract investments, not only foreign direct investment but also local investments in specific areas, she said.
“Those programmes cover sectors like renewable energy, battery storage and more recently, new segments like generative and artificial intelligence, where India’s ambitions were well communicated during the AI summit, which were very well received. Investors also see a conducive environment in other segments including processing of rare earths and critical minerals,” she said.
A clear runway for investments spanning many years into the future is critical for investors considering long-term commitments. The other factors that investors consider include skilled workforces and the right logistical support, Chatterton said.
“So, overall, those three areas are considered by investors, and at the moment, the outlook is positive for investment. So, I would expect private investments to continue and to increase in India.”
Historically, ADB’s private sector operations in India have been growing and will continue to grow, she said, adding that India accounts for about 20% of its portfolio in the private sector.
“It is not just the quantum of the financing, but it's actually the results that the financing achieves. To give you a sense, in 2024, roughly a fourth of the support we gave to the micro, small and medium enterprises sector globally, came to India. Over 10 million MSMEs in India benefited in 2024 from our financing,” she said.
Investment priorities
ADB does not have a predetermined list of sectors to invest in, Chatterton said.
“We do tend to be well-aligned with the ambitions that we have agreed as an institution. In India’s case, in 2025, we had investments in digital infrastructure, energy and in finance through both financial intermediary companies and with NBFCs as well. We also invested in the health and transport sectors in 2025,” she said.
ADB looks for spaces in the economy where it can add value through expertise and where it can bring in higher standards. These need to be aligned with its country strategy and must have a high developmental impact.
“It also needs to be commercial investments that are scalable and replicable. That's really very important,” Chatterton said.
The private sector is very dynamic, but there are some ‘cornerstone sectors’ that ADB has supported for many years in India such as financial intermediation and NBFCs, Chatterton said.
A lot of ADB’s work goes into economic and gender inclusion through financial institutions. A second area is infrastructure. Within infrastructure, ADB has a strong presence in the renewable energy space in India.
“We are known regionally for being a very strong infrastructure finance team. And, in India in particular, we have a very long trajectory of having supported a lot of infrastructure projects,” she said.
Spotting new investment opportunities
India has successfully anticipated new areas that attract investments such as the many generations of renewable energy, both solar and wind, Chatterton said. India is correctly putting a lot of attention on the role it can play in the AI space, which is a relatively new area, Chatterton added.
“It proves that when you anticipate a need and you put in the enabling environment, investment comes from the private sector. In similar fashion, right now globally, there is quite a critical need to invest in data centres that are conducive for generative AI. And these data centres require a lot of energy and cooling systems,” she said.
Chatterton said the more investments India can attract in that area, the more helpful it is for the additional segments and industries that will come up with that. Having these GenAI data centres in the country would expand the services sector.
“India can continue to anticipate these big segments, study the role Indian companies can play, and then create the enabling environment to make sure that it is fruitful for investors to invest in that space. India is doing that very well. The just-concluded AI summit was a good example of that. India should continue to do that,” Chatterton said.