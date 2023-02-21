ADB chief Masatsugu Asakawa expresses intention to give $20-25Bn resources over 5 yrs to India
- According to Masatsugu Asakawa, the green growth agenda will drive ADB’s India program to help the country fulfill its global climate action commitments.
Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa on 21 February met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed ADB’s intention to provide $20 billion–$25 billion resources over 5 years to advance the country’s aspirations for fast, inclusive, and green growth.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×