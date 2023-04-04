ADB cuts India’s FY24 growth forecast to 6.4%

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday slashed its estimate for India’s economic growth for FY24 to 6.4% from 7.2% forecast in December, citing risks arising from global and domestic factors.

ADB, however, said FY25 is expected to witness faster investment growth, thanks to supportive government policies and sound macroeconomic fundamentals, lower non-performing loans in banks, and significant corporate deleveraging that will enhance bank lending. It estimates the growth rate to be 6.7 per cent in FY25.

“Despite the global slowdown, India’s economic growth rate is stronger than many peer economies and reflects relatively robust domestic consumption and lesser dependence on global demand," said ADB country director for India Takeo Konishi.

“The government of India’s strong infrastructure push under the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti (National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity) initiative, logistics development, and industrial corridor development will contribute significantly to raising industrial competitiveness and boosting future growth," he added.

The agency said that the improving labour market conditions and consumer confidence will drive private consumption. The central government’s commitment to significantly increase capital expenditure in FY24, despite targeting a lower fiscal deficit of 5.9% of GDP, will also spur demand. Helped by recovery in tourism and other contact services, the services sector will grow strongly in FY24 and FY25 as the impact of the pandemic wanes.

However, manufacturing growth in FY24 is expected to be tamped down by a weak global demand, but will likely improve in FY25.

“Recent announcements to boost agricultural productivity, such as setting up digital services for crop planning and support for agriculture startups will be important in sustaining agriculture growth in the medium term," it added.

The reports said that inflation will likely ease to 5% in FY24, assuming moderation in oil and food prices, and slow down to 4.5% in FY25 as inflationary pressures subside.

In tandem, monetary policy in FY24 is expected to be tighter as core inflation persists, while becoming more accommodative in FY25. The current account deficit is projected to decline to 2.2% of GDP in FY24 and 1.9% in FY25.

“Growth in goods exports is forecast to moderate in FY24 before improving in 2024, as production-linked incentive schemes and efforts to improve the business environment, such as streamlined labor regulations, improve performance in electronics and other areas of manufacturing growth. Services exports growth has been robust and is expected to continue to strengthen India’s overall balance of payments position," it said.

“However, geopolitical tensions and weather-related shocks are key risks to India’s economic outlook," the agency added.