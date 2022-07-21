ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for India to 7.2% for FY23

The Asian Development Bank today lowered its economic growth forecast for India to 7.2% for 2022-23 from 7.5% estimated earlier in view of higher-than-expected inflation and monetary tightening. It also lowered the GDP growth estimate for 2023-24 to 7.8% from 8% estimated earlier
BENGALURU :The Asian Development Bank on Thursday lowered its economic growth forecast for India to 7.2% for 2022-23 from 7.5% estimated earlier in view of higher-than-expected inflation and monetary tightening. It also lowered the GDP growth estimate for 2023-24 to 7.8% from 8% estimated earlier.
The Manila-based multilateral funding agency also raised its inflation forecast for India to 6.7% for FY23 from 5.8 % estimated earlier.
“Although consumer confidence continues to improve, higher-than-expected inflation will erode consumer purchasing power. Some of the impact of this may be offset by a cut in excise duties, the provision of fertilizer and gas subsidies, and the extension of a free-food distribution program."
It added that private investment will soften due to the higher cost of borrowing for firms as the RBI continues to raise policy rates to contain inflation. The RBI led monetary policy committee has hiked repo rate by 90 basis points in two consecutive months- May (an off-cycle policy review) and June-, raising repo rate to 4.9%.
ADB in the supplementary outlook also said that net exports will shrink due to subdued global demand and a rising real effective exchange rate eroding export competitiveness despite a depreciating rupee.
Rupee touched an all-time low of 80.06 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The domestic currency has depreciated about 7.5% against the greenback in 2022 so far.
On the supply side, higher commodity prices will boost the mining industry, said the report. “But manufacturing firms will bear the brunt of higher input costs due to rising oil prices. The services sector, hit hard by COVID-19 since 2020, will do well in FY2022 and beyond as the economy opens up and travel resumes. Even so, growth in FY2023 is revised down to 7.8%," said ADB.