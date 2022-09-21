ADB lowers India’s growth forecast to 7% for 2022-23

The report noted that private consumption will be affected by higher inflation eroding consumer purchasing power even though consumer confidence continues to improve. It also said that sticky core inflation will adversely impact spending over the next two years if wages fail to adjust. “Subsidised fertilizer and gas, the free food distribution programme, and the excise duty cuts will help offset some of the effects of high inflation on consumers, but the tax on packaged food products will likely be a burden on consumers already dealing with rising inflation," said the report.