comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 20 2023 15:57:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.3 -1.65%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,382.1 -2.21%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,563.9 -4%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.6 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.7 2.32%
Business News/ Economy / ADB lowers India's GDP projection for FY23 to 6.3%, FY24 retained at 6.7%
Back
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App