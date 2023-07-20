Retaining its earlier forecast, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said India’s GDP is expected to grow by 6.4% in the ongoing financial year and 6.7% in FY25, driven by recovery in consumption demand and easing global commodity prices.

The projections released by ADB were close to the Reserve Bank’s estimates of 6.5% real GDP growth for 2023-24.

The ADB projections assume “normal rainfall and other weather factors, and no further geopolitical shocks".

However, it added that the global economic slowdown has suppressed merchandise trade, which could be a drag on growth. India’s goods exports have been declining for the last five months amid falling demand in the West.

Exports from developing Asia weakened in the first quarter of 2023 as global demand slowed. However, consumption and investment are projected to boost aggregate regional growth to 4.8% in 2023, as earlier forecast, with the forecast for 2024 revised down only marginally to 4.7%, ADB stated.

As far as inflation is concerned, ADB said as food and oil prices moderated, inflation eased below the 6% upper tolerance level of the monetary policy.

Retail inflation has remained above 6% for most part of 2022. As per the latest data, it was 4.81% in June 2023.

“Expected softening of Brent crude prices in 2023 should lower headline inflation, but core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, is expected to be stubbornly high," ADB said.

The bank added that while crude oil prices are expected to climb in the remainder of this year, steep price drops in April and May will depress the average price.

Growing demand in China and tight supply in the second half of the year will be countered by Russian oil export resilience and concerns about US demand.

Crude oil prices are expected to recover more slowly in 2024. The International Energy Agency expects global oil demand to rise by 0.86 mbd in 2024.

“This is less than in 2023 because a rebound in the wake of COVID-19 has largely run its

course and economic activity will be dampened by monetary tightening this year. However, supply growth is similarly expected to slow, from 1.4 mbd in 2023 to 1.0 mbd in 2024

as US shale growth slows and OPEC+ curbs bite," it added

It further said that developing economies in Asia and the Pacific are expected to grow at 4.8 per cent in 2023, as robust domestic demand continues to support the region’s recovery. Inflation is expected to continue falling, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline.

The growth forecast for 2024 is marginally revised down to 4.7 per cent from a 4.8 per cent estimate in April, as demand for the region’s exports of electronics and other manufactured goods is slowing, ADB said.

China’s economy is projected to expand 5 per cent in 2023, unchanged from the April forecast, amid strong domestic demand in the services sector. In 2024, China’s GDP is projected to grow 4.5 per cent.

“Asia and the Pacific continues to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.

“Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened," Park added.