ADB retains India’s growth forecast of 6.4% in FY243 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Retaining its earlier forecast, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said India’s GDP is expected to grow by 6.4% in the ongoing financial year and 6.7% in FY25, driven by recovery in consumption demand and easing global commodity prices.
