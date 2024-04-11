ADB revises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7%, citing robust investments and improving consumer confidence
With India's economy posting expectations-beating growth numbers quarter-after-quarter, various stakeholder institutions have upwardly revised the country's growth estimate. Latest in the line is ADP, which has pegged India's growth rate at 7% for FY25.
New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday revised India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for FY25 to 7%, up from its earlier forecast of 6.7%. The bank cited robust public and private investments and a strong services sector for revising its growth estimate upwards.