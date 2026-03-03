New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to extend $1.2 billion in loans to India in calendar year 2026, the same as last year, as part of its broader push to strengthen climate resilience, accelerate clean energy transition and bolster sustainable infrastructure development in the country, a senior official at the multilateral bank said.
ADB to channel $1.2 bn into India’s clean transition in 2026
SummaryThe financing spans multiple sectors, including clean energy, transport electrification, and power distribution reforms, Sujata Gupta, director, energy sector office, ADB, said in an interview. The support also includes technical assistance to strengthen policy frameworks and institutional capacity.
