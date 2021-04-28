ADB upgrades its GDP projection for India to 11% for FY22

NEW DELHI: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) upgraded its India growth projection for FY22 to 11% from 8% earlier, assuming that the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic is contained, and vaccines are deployed extensively across the country.

To contain this second wave of covid-19, the vaccine rollout may need to accelerate further, which would require more vaccine supply, a strengthened regulatory regime for vaccine approval, and heightened private sector participation. While containing covid-19 is still key to economic recovery, global experience suggests that economic impacts from subsequent waves are smaller than from the first if nationwide lockdowns are avoided," ADB said in its latest Asian Development Outlook.

The bank said the vaccine drive and large government stimulus will help economic activity continue to normalize and recover. “Domestic demand is expected to remain the main driver of growth as the release of pent-up demand boosts private consumption, especially urban demand for services. Rural demand is buoyed by robust agriculture growth and continued government support to farmers," it added.

ADB has projected inflation to moderate to 5.2% in FY22 after rising by 6.2% in FY21 as good harvests and supply chain recovery contain domestic food inflation even as global food prices rise, though oil prices higher than in FY21 may exert some inflationary pressure.

The central bank may keep the policy rate unchanged and will certainly maintain an accommodative stance to ensure ample liquidity and keep long-term interest rates from rising, ADB said. “While inflation will stay within the target range, upward pressure on bond yields may come from the large fiscal deficit, the government’s aggressive borrowing program in FY2021, and higher global bond yields. Large capital inflow poses a challenge to the central bank as it strives simultaneously to maintain price and exchange rate stability and set interest rates that facilitate economic recovery," it added.

