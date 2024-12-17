Data dive: What the Centre's demand for additional funds tells us about the economy
Summary
- Data for the past three years show that subsidies, especially for fertilizers, have been a pain point for the government.
Every year, close to the budget presentation, the government tables supplementary demands for grants in Parliament to seek additional funding for different ministries and departments. The government seeks such additional funding, over and above the amounts already authorized in the budget, at least twice a year.