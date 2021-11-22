United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Monday said addressing contentious bilateral trade issues such as market access restrictions, high tariffs, unpredictable regulatory requirements and restrictive digital trade measures will be top of her agenda during her ongoing two-day visit to India to relaunch the Trade Policy Forum.

Established in 2005, TPF seeks to resolve outstanding bilateral issues between the two countries and promote trade and investment through focused discussions under various working groups such as on agriculture, tariff and non-tariff barriers, services, investment and innovation. USTR and India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal will be holding the TPF on Tuesday after a gap of four years with the Trump administration discontinuing the practice of holding the annual meeting after the 2017 meet.

Addressing a dinner organized in her honour, Tai said she believes a revived TPF can help India-US trade relationship to keep pace with other important aspects of the US India partnership though that bilateral trade never seems to quite live up to its significant potential. “There is huge potential for growth between our two economies in services, health related trade and yes even agriculture. At USTR we hear very frequently from our stakeholders who are not shy on issues that would be familiar to those of you involved in moving goods and services between our two countries: Market access restrictions, high tariffs, unpredictable regulatory requirements, restrictive digital trade measures—these are issue where we intend to make progress and they will be on top of my list while I am here," she said.

Tai said India and the United States also face shared challenges in areas like climate change, and sustainability, vulnerable supply chains and promoting market-oriented principles and structures. “These are areas that are ripe for closure collaboration now," she added.

Welcoming Tai, India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal said she has a significant role to play in the emerging world order and that he is confident she will deftly handle the emerging geo-political challenges and nurture increased engagement between the world’s oldest democracy and world’s largest democracy. “We have been uniquely tasked by our leaders to strengthen our economic ties and trade based on rules of transparency and fair trade. Of course, I am sure while doing that you will bear in mind the hugely different levels of prosperity amongst different nations and also people of both our countries," Goyal said.

Goyal said the US and India have realized the necessity of diversifying critical supply chains and both countries are poised to play an increasingly important role when it comes to resilient supply chains working with other like-minded nations. “This Trade Policy Forum is only the beginning of a new chapter in our trade relations but, I do hope we will be able to significantly revitalize this platform to engage and resolve outstanding issues in an amicable manner and send a strong message to the world that the US and India partnership is stronger than ever before. I hope our meetings will encourage business communities and investors on both the sides to look at a greater degree of engagement," Goyal added.

