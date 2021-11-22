Addressing India's trade barriers on top of my agenda: USTR

Addressing a dinner organized in her honour, Tai said she believes a revived TPF can help India-US trade relationship to keep pace with other important aspects of the US India partnership though that bilateral trade never seems to quite live up to its significant potential. “There is huge potential for growth between our two economies in services, health related trade and yes even agriculture. At USTR we hear very frequently from our stakeholders who are not shy on issues that would be familiar to those of you involved in moving goods and services between our two countries: Market access restrictions, high tariffs, unpredictable regulatory requirements, restrictive digital trade measures—these are issue where we intend to make progress and they will be on top of my list while I am here," she said.

