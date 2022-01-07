Advance estimates for GDP augur growth recovery

The third figure of note is the share of gross fixed capital formation in GDP. At 29.6%, this is the highest it has been for quite some time. Investment drives growth. The investment rate in India had touched 36% in 2007-08, and had dipped significantly below 30% from 2014-15 onwards, hovering around 27% of GDP. It would seem to be clawing its way back to the 30% level. That augurs well for economic growth.

