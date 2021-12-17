Advance tax collections rise 53% to 4.59 lakh crore so far in FY22: Govt

The gross collection of direct taxes for the FY22 stood at ₹10.8 lakh crore compared to ₹7.33 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year. The gross collection for the FY20 was ₹8.34 lakh crore and that for FY19 was ₹7.96 lakh crore in the corresponding period, finance ministry said in a statement.