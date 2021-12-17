Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Advance tax collections rise 53% to 4.59 lakh crore so far in FY22: Govt

Meanwhile, net collections in FY22 have registered a growth of 40% over the corresponding period of last year.
  • Net direct tax collections for the same period have grown at a robust pace at more than 60% at 9.45 lakh crore

Advance tax collections for the current financial year (FY22) stood at 4.59 lakh crore as on 16 December, which shows a growth of approximately 53.5%, the ministry of finance said on Friday.

Net direct tax collections for the same period have grown at a robust pace at more than 60% at 9.45 lakh crore, while refunds aggregating to 1.35 lakh crore have been issued in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, net collections in FY22 have registered a growth of 40% over the corresponding period of last year.

The gross collection of direct taxes for the FY22 stood at 10.8 lakh crore compared to 7.33 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year. The gross collection for the FY20 was 8.34 lakh crore and that for FY19 was 7.96 lakh crore in the corresponding period, finance ministry said in a statement.

