Mint Explainer | How the advance tipping ban could change ride-hailing bookings

What is advance tipping?

Advance tipping refers to a feature on ride-hailing apps that allows passengers to add a tip at the time of booking, before a ride is accepted or completed. Unlike traditional tipping, which follows service delivery, advance tips operate as an upfront monetary signal, explicitly indicating a user’s willingness to pay more for faster pickup or better ride certainty. Importantly, platforms maintained that tips flowed entirely to drivers, and were not going towards commissions, subscription fees, or revenue-sharing arrangements.