The ministry of road transport and highways has tweaked cab aggregator guidelines to ban advance tipping—a feature that allowed passengers to offer a tip upfront while booking a ride. What does this mean for the companies bracing for short-term friction, and how will incentive redesign to offset the long-term impact? Mint explains.
Mint Explainer | How the advance tipping ban could change ride-hailing bookings
SummaryThe advance tipping feature was first rolled out first by Google-backed Namma Yatri in Bengaluru and was soon mirrored across platforms such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido, especially during peak hours and high-demand zones.
